Raymond James Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $174.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

VLO opened at $143.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

