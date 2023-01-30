Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.15.

REGN opened at $742.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $732.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

