Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $193.40 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.40.

REMYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

REMYY opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.