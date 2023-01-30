Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $193.40 Average PT from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.40.

REMYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

REMYY opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

