Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Critical Review

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renovare Environmental and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $113.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 21.99% 27.54% 21.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $896.56 million 3.94 $260.34 million $5.57 20.36

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Volatility & Risk

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

