ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 9.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 767.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $224.59 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,176 shares of company stock worth $10,430,328 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

