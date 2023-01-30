Reviewing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

NextSource Materials currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 157.49%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -66.56% Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.10 23.80 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -7.91

Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

