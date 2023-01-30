Reviewing PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 223.48 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -3.19 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 34.16 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -1.46

Profitability

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelligent Bio Solutions. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PetVivo and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68% Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PetVivo

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.