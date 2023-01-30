Reviewing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.98%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.38%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Photronics.

This table compares SPI Energy and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.31 -$45.49 million N/A N/A Photronics $824.55 million 1.41 $118.79 million $1.98 9.51

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Photronics 14.70% 11.46% 9.09%

Summary

Photronics beats SPI Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The firm operates through the following business segments: Electric Vehicle (EV), Renewable Energy Solutions, and Solar Projects Development. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.