Reviewing U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 14.28% 5.65% 5.23% Cartesian Growth N/A -70.50% 5.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $22.61 million 2.06 $5.50 million $0.22 14.23 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Cartesian Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

U.S. Global Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Global Investors and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Cartesian Growth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Corporate Investments segment invests in its own accounts to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Cartesian Growth

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.