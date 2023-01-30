Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

Revolve Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.