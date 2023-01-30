Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Cowen

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $286.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.73. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $295.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

