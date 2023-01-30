Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.90-16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.97. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.79 and its 200 day moving average is $414.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 84.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $495.43.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 116.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

