Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SCI opened at $72.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.