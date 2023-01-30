Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,494 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

