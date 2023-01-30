Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.68% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

