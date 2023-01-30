Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $223.68 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.42.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

