Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Syneos Health by 439.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 523.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 602.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 61,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.