Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.32% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after buying an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $4,499,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $4,634,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $396,316 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

