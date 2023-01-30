Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 484,389 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.