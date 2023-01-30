Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 187,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCN opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

