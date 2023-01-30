Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steve Klohn bought 13,427 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $472,898.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

