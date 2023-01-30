Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX opened at $81.89 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

