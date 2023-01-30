Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $399,860.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of ADUS opened at $106.40 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

