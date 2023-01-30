Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.06 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

