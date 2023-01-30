Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $153.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,583 shares of company stock worth $45,736,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

