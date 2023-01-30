Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 4,578 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.26% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,740 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,854 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

