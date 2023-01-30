Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.53% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $12.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

