Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

