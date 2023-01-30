Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 143,590 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,590 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of Avient worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its holdings in Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 362,245 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $10,179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after buying an additional 222,685 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.49. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.