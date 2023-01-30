Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,574 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

