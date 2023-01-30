Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $228.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 653.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

