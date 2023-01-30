Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.