Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Saia worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $272.75 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.17.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

