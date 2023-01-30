Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,989 shares of company stock valued at $24,216,508. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.18 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.