Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $236.00 at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $164.52 on Monday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 587.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,989 shares of company stock worth $24,216,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.