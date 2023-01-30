Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $586.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $641.00 to $586.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $458.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average of $416.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.