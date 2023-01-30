SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SBA Communications by 23.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $289.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

