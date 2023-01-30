Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE PHM opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

