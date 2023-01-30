Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $56.97 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

