Scotiabank Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Sector Perform

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

