Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $154,695,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

SHEL opened at $58.51 on Monday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

