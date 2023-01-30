Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 13.3%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Aalberts Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

