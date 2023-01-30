Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 13.3%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Aalberts Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.
Aalberts Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aalberts (AALBF)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.