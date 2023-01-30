Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declines By 13.7%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.