Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Expands By 15.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Atos Trading Up 42.2 %

Atos stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. Atos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

