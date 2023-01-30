Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 33.3%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Featured Stories

