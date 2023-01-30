Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Grows By 6.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

