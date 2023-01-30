Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rises By 6.0%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HPE opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 795,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.