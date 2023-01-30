Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rises By 6.0%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HPE opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 795,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
