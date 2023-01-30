Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sinch AB (publ) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Trading Up 16.6 %

OTCMKTS:CLCMF opened at C$3.86 on Monday. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.25.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

