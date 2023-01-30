Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.8 %
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
