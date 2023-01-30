Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQM opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

