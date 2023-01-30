Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sony Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $90.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

